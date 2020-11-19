Alex Morgan missed the decisive spot-kick when Tottenham Women's 2-2 draw with Arsenal Women went to penalties in the WSL Cup on Wednesday evening.

Both teams scored their opening four penalties before Lia Walti converted to put Arsenal 5-4 up. Morgan, who came on as a 46th-minute substitute for Lucia Leon, stepped up to take Spurs' fifth but she fired her spot-kick over the bar.

Arsenal were handed a bonus point as a result, but Arsenal and Tottenham's hopes of progressing out of Group B were effectively ended.

Morgan, who joined Tottenham on loan from Orlando Pride in September after a year out from the game to give birth to her daughter Christy May, was called up to the USA Women's National Team training camp earlier this week for their match against Netherlands on November 27.

The 31-year-old's last USWNT appearance came in the 2019 World Cup final victory over the Dutch.

Elsewhere in the WSL Cup, Everton beat Merseyside rivals Liverpool 1-0 in Group C thanks to an early Izzy Christiansen strike. In Group D, West Ham won their third consecutive WSL Cup game 4-0 against local rivals Charlton and Reading beat Brighton 2-0.

