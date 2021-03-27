Arsenal have kept up their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League by beating Tottenham 3-0 in the Women's Super League on Saturday.

After a slump either side of Christmas, Arsenal have now won their last four matches without conceding a goal, recording eye-catching wins over both their north London rivals and Manchester United, their main contenders for a top-three finish.

The crushing victory also keeps up Arsenal's proud record of never having dropped a point against Spurs, who were decidedly second best at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Caitlin Foord opened the scoring for the visitors just before the half-hour mark, playing an excellent give-and-go with Noelle Maritz and placing the ball beyond Rebecca Spencer in the Spurs goal.

Less than 10 minutes later, Spencer was picking the ball out of her net once again, with Katie McCabe picking out Vivianne Miedema from a corner and the Dutchwoman scored her customary derby goal with a fantastic left-footed volley.

McCabe added some gloss to the result after the break, nipping in to punish a slack pass and stroke the ball into the far corner and claim the derby spoils.

Elsewhere, there was a piece of WSL history as Manchester United played at Old Trafford for the first time, marking the occasion in style.

Lauren James scored the first ever goal at the famous stadium with a header from close range before Christen Press finished off a fine team move to complete a 2-0 win over West Ham United.

