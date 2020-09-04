Women’s Super League winners Chelsea dominate the PFA Women's Player of the Year shortlist, with Beth England, Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten and Ji So-yun all in contention for the award.

Transfers Transfer LIVE - Barca confident on Wijnaldum, Napoli doubt over City's Koulibaly interest 2 HOURS AGO

Emma Hayes’s side won the Women’s Super League title from Manchester City on a points-per-game basis after the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Citizens have no nominees with Arsenal duo Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema joining the Chelsea quartet on the six-women shortlist.

Miedema, last year’s winner, scored 16 goals in WSL 12 games during the 2019-20 season in another standout season that also saw her score back-to-back hat-trick against Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

The Dutchwoman finished the season with 29 goals in all competitions, but Beth England, scorer of 21 goals as Chelsea won the WSL and the Continental League Cup, has a strong candidacy for the award.

Her team-mate Erin Cuthbert is on a Young Player shortlist dominated by Manchester, with City’s Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Georgia Stanway and Ellie Roebuck joined by United’s Lauren James.

The winners of the awards will be announced on Tuesday September 8.

PFA WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST

Beth England (Chelsea)

Sophie Ingle (Chelsea)

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Ji So-yun (Chelsea)

Kim Little (Arsenal)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

PFA WOMEN'S YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR SHORTLIST

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City)

Georgia Stanway (Manchester City)

Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Lauren James (Manchester United)

Premier League De Bruyne and Mane lead PFA Player of the Year nominations 3 HOURS AGO