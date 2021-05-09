Chelsea secured the FA Women’s Super League title in style with a thumping 5-0 win over Reading.

Emma Hayes’ side needed to better the result of Manchester City on the final day of the season to clinch the title, and they did that in impressive fashion.

Melanie Leupolz’s goal in the second minute eased any Chelsea nerves and they were able to coast to the title following efforts either side of half time from Fran Kirby.

Reading wilted in the second half, with Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert putting gloss on the scoreline, the former benefiting from an outrageous scooped pass from Kirby to find the target.

City did what they had to do, with Ellen White volleying home in the second half to secure a 1-0 win at West Ham, but they could not prevent the title going to Hayes’ side.

Chelsea can now turn their attentions to pulling off a famous double, as they face Barcelona in the Champions League final next week.

Bristol City's relegation was confirmed on the final day following their 3-1 loss to Brighton.

