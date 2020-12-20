Jennifer Beattie has scored in Arsenal Women's 4-0 rout of Everton, just days after revealing that he had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Joe Montemurro's side started the game at breakneck speed with Jordan Nobbs and Caitlin Foord both scoring in the first 10 minutes.

But the cathartic moment came 16 minutes after half-time, when Everton keeper Sandy MacIver misjudged Katie McCabe's corner, giving Beattie the simplest of finishes at the far post. Beth Mead rounded off the win.

The Scotland international was surrounded by her team-mates after finding her goal, with Nobbs and Leah Williamson the first to greet her. She was later named Player of the Match.

"This is exactly why I love sport and I love football, the sense of community," she told reporters after the match.

When you come out with these really tough times and the girls and the club have been incredible and I can't thank them enough.

"Every single person who messaged me on social media, on my phone... It's been unbelievable and I'm so, so grateful for everyone."

Beattie was diagnosed in October after finding a lump. She since underwent successful surgery and will not need chemotherapy, but will need a course of radiotherapy. She has continued to play for both club and country in the meantime.

After revealing her struggle with cancer last week, Beattie has urged girls and women everywhere to get checked if they find lumps.

"I know people are maybe scared to go to the hospital and scared to get checked out because of Covid, but there are still ways to do it," she told the BBC.

"I have friends who work in the NHS and they've said diagnoses have gone down massively for cancer this year, and that scares me so much, knowing that people are sitting at home and can maybe feel things but are too scared to go in.

"Whether you're 29 or 79, it doesn't really matter and you might have to deal with it at some point.

"You may live the healthiest lifestyle possible, but you still need to go and get these things checked and be really conscious.

"Even if it is still a horrible process to go through, it can be a much better ending if you just go and get checked."

Coincidentally, Beattie also scored in the 5-0 win over Brighton in October, just three days after finding out that she had cancer.

