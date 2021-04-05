Leicester City's 12th consecutive league win, a 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses, earned them promotion to the Women's Super League.

Sam Tierney and Natasha Flint scored in the second half to lead Leicester to their 12th successive league win, securing their top-flight berth with two games left to play.

Leicester, who lead second-placed Durham by eight points, have won 15 games of their 18 league games this season, losing only once.

