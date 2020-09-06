LIVE

Tottenham Hotspur - West Ham United

Barclays FA WSL - 6 September 2020

Barclays FA WSL – Follow the Football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 6 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

