Manchester United come from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in a highly-entertaining WSL derby clash on Saturday afternoon.

City started the game excellently with Chloe Kelly producing a great finish to put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute at Leigh Sports Village.

With City commanding the contest, Laura Coombs doubled the away side's lead on the stroke of half-time with a fabulous long-range strike.

But United responded in sublime fashion. USA international Tobin Heath pulled one back with a rocket into the top corner in the 54th minute before substitute Kirsty Hanson poked in the equaliser, following a goalmouth scramble, with 16 minutes left on the clock.

United thought they had won it in the final minute, but Lucy Staniforth saw her header cleared off the line by Demi Stokes to cap off a pulsating derby.

The result means Manchester United remain unbeaten at the top of the WSL table. City, meanwhile, stay in fifth on 12 points.

