Manchester City and Arsenal have both had their Women's Super League matches against West Ham and Aston Villa respectively called off due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Four unnamed City players had taken a Christmas trip to Dubai, albeit with permission from the club, with Manchester subject to Tier 3 coronavirus rules at the time, according to the Daily Telegraph.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Saturday’s Barclays FA Women’s Super League fixture against West Ham United has been postponed," a club statement read.

"The Football Association have decided to postpone the match following four positive Covid-19 cases and a number of other mitigating factors affecting the City squad.

"A new date for the game will be confirmed in due course."

Three Arsenal players also spent the Christmas break in the United Arab Emirates and a subsequent positive test has forced the postponement of their game against Aston Villa.

Only Katie McCabe is known to be one of those who travelled. One of Joe Montemurro's players has tested positive, but with many of the squad living in shared accommodation, others have been forced into self-isolation.

"Although initially all of our first-team players tested negative on return from the Christmas break, one player has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 this week," a club statement read.

"As a result, several first team players are now observing a period of self-isolation as a precaution in accordance with FA and UK Government protocol.

"This fixture will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced in due course."

The situation with the virus in England has intensified in recent weeks, with a third national lockdown announced this week and due to last until mid-February at the earliest.

