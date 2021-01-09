Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney said she was "deeply sorry" for allowing some of her players to travel to Dubai during the winter break.

No player from United has tested positive for Covid-19, but their Women's Super League game at Everton on Sunday has been postponed because of an outbreak at the Merseyside club.

Casey said the break was within government guidelines but acknowledged she had made an error in judgement.

"I said before Christmas that I will always take my players' wellbeing into consideration," Stoney told British media.

"I granted permission for my players to go home and see family, and to go away and have a break.

I'm sincerely sorry for that because the buck stops and starts with me, and I'm responsible for that... I've made an error, I'll look into it and the impact it's had... and I'm deeply, deeply sorry.

