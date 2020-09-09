Manchester United Women have signed United States internationals Christen Press and Tobin Heath on one-year contracts, with Manchester City signing Alex Greenwood.

Heath, who has spent the past seven seasons with National Women's Soccer League side Portland Thorns, has made 168 appearances for the US, including at the last three World Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2015 and 2019.

The 32-year-old is a double Olympic gold medallist who was also shortlisted for the 2019 women's Ballon d'Or and brings a wealth of experience to United's attack.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world," Heath told the club's website. "I have big ambitions for this season and can't wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter."

Press is also a two-time World Cup winner with the USA, most recently lifting the trophy at last year’s tournament in France. She has 138 international caps and has scored 58 goals for her country.

“I’m really excited to be joining Manchester United this season," Press said. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field.

I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to strive to be my best and to compete for trophies this year. I look forward to this new challenge and I can’t wait to start training with the team.

Greenwood has joined City from European champions Lyon on a three-year deal. The 27-year-old helped Lyon secure a fifth Champions League title in a row last month and has followed her Lionesses team mate Lucy Bronze to Manchester City.

"Now is the time for a new challenge though and having experienced such a successful campaign last season, when you get that taste for a winning mentality, it's addictive and I just want to continue that with City," Greenwood said.

