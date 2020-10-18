Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema has broken Nikita Parris's record to become the Women's Super League's all-time top scorer.
The 24-year-old scored a first-half hat-trick for league leaders Arsenal in a 6-1 hammering of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, beginning with a strike in the seventh minute to put her side 2-0 up - her 50th goal in 50 games, breaking the England striker's record.
She proceeded to add two more goals before half-time for a total of 52 goals in 50 WSL games as Arsenal cruised to their fifth victory in five league games.
Arsenal celebrate Vivianne Miedema's goals
Image credit: Getty Images
Miedema has netted 10 times so far this season, giving her more goals individually than eight of the entire clubs' tallies in the 12-team league.
The famously taciturn forward took to Twitter with a short video after the final whistle, saying: "Happy with the big win, happy to have broken the record for the most goals as well!"
Unbeaten Arsenal top the table on 15 points from five games with a goal difference of plus 25, with Everton second on 13 points. Current champions Chelsea are fourth with a game in hand.
Additional reporting from Reuters.