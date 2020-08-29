Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-0 at Wembley to lift the Women's Community Shield.

Millie Bright's long-range stunner and an added-time strike from Erin Cuthbert saw off Man City in a game the southwest London club dominated.

City's Jill Scott was sent off just four minutes before Bright fired in a stunning and, ultimately decisive, opener in the 66th minute.

In a dramatic first-half Chloe Kelly hit the post while Janine Becker's tap-in, following a fine run from Kelly, was chalked off for offside.

After the break Sam Kerr miskicked Fran Kirby's squared pass in the 48th minute inside the area, before squandering another opportunity as she scuffed a good opportunity wide.

Scott received her second yellow for a late challenge before centre-back Bright drove home a 30-yard screamer into the top corner.

And with Chelsea continuing to dominate, substitute Cuthbert fired her strike into the top corner as the curtain-raiser to the WSL, which begins next week, reached a deserving conclusion.

