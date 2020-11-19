Tottenham Hotspur Women have fired co-head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros with immediate effect.

Tottenham have not yet registered a win in the league this season and have picked up just three points after seven matches. Spurs currently sit 11th - one place off the bottom - in the Women's Super League table.

Hills had managed Spurs since 2007 and took them from the fourth tier South East Combination Women’s Football League to the WSL.

Amoros has been with the north London club since 2011 and worked his way up from being a coach to co-manager.

Tottenham were effectively knocked out of the WSL Cup on Wednesday night after losing to fierce rivals Arsenal on penalties following a 2-2 draw at full-time.

US Women's National Team star Alex Morgan missed Tottenham’s decisive fifth spot-kick when the Gunners led 5-4.

