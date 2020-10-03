Alex Morgan says her surprise move to Women's Super League side Tottenham went "down to the wire".

Coronavirus altered the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) calendar - the top-flight US women's football league - which made Morgan consider a move away from Orlando Pride where she had been since 2016.

Having had a week to decide, the 31-year-old joined Tottenham just 24 hours before the Women's Super League (WSL) transfer deadline shut on September 11 and says the decision to move was "last minute".

"I wasn't sure if I was ready to make the move with my daughter and pull my family apart from each other," she told reporters on Friday.

"It's something new that really came spontaneously and that creates even more excitement around it. It wasn't my intention to go to Orlando and then decide to play for another club in another country.

"But I wanted to give myself the best opportunity to get back to full fitness, playing regular matches and feeling myself. The decision was very last minute and down to the wire.

I wanted to put myself in the best position possible to get fit and ready for the Olympics and competing in one of the best leagues in the world was the best option for me.

Morgan, who has scored 107 goals in 169 international appearances for the US women's national team, says she will not be bringing out the tea cup celebration that she famously used in their 2-1 World Cup semi-final over England last summer.

"You're not going to be seeing the tea celebration [in England]," she laughed. "I love my team-mates and I said they can do the tea celebration, but I'm going to take a step back on that one.

"They already did it in training - one of the girls did it after scoring a penalty."

Tottenham play Manchester City in the WSL on Sunday afternoon, where it is expected that Morgan could make her debut.

