Birmingham City's Women's Super League (WSL) game at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has been called off because the visitors have a shortage of players due to injuries.

"We are aware of the ramifications of this decision but contest that we are also bound by an obligation to preserve our players' health and safety, above all else," Birmingham said in a statement.

"We are keen to reiterate that this is not a decision we have made without full consideration but are certain that it is the correct, one given our severe circumstances."

Everton's home game versus Manchester United on Sunday has also been postponed, with the Merseyside club unable to field a side due to a combination of Covid-19 cases and injuries.

Chelsea's League Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester City, due to take place on January 13, was postponed following a number of Covid-19 cases reported at City.

City's home league game with West Ham United and Arsenal's match at Aston Villa, both scheduled for Saturday, were also postponed due to Covid-19.

