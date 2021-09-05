Defending champions Chelsea lost their opening game of the Women's Super League season, coming off on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

Boosted by a new broadcast deal, the WSL is hoping to grow significantly in prominence this season and Arsenal hosted their women’s team at Emirates Stadium for the first time on Sunday afternoon for the visit of Chelsea.

Around 8,000 fans were reported to be in attendance to watch Arsenal come out on top of a classic encounter, with the inevitable figure of Vivianne Miedema opening the scoring on 14 minutes.

Chelsea replied through Erin Cuthbert on 44 minutes but Arsenal were back in front just five minutes later when Beth Mead produced a tremendous finish following a through-ball from Miedema.

Mead soon had a second but a fantastic Pernille Harder drew Chelsea back to within a goal to set up a nervy conclusion.

But new Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall saw his side hold on for the win.

On Saturday, Manchester City put four past Everton to get their campaign off to an emphatic start, with Steph Houghton among the scorers.

Manchester United also claimed three points on the opening round of fixtures as Kirsty Hanson and Ona Battle gave them a 2-0 win over Reading on Friday night.

Women’s Super League results, match day one

Manchester United Women 2-0 Reading Women

Aston Villa Women 2-1 Leicester City Women

Everton Women 0-4 Manchester City Women

Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-0 Birmingham City Women

Arsenal Women 3-2 Chelsea Women

Brighton Women L-L West Ham Women

