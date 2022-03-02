Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 4-0 win over Reading.

The Gunners scored three times in a brilliant first-half display as Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe and Leah Williamson all found the net in a 12-minute spell.

Miedema then set up Stina Blackstenius to score the fourth in the 72nd minute and round off an impressive victory.

The result sees Arsenal extend their advantage over second-placed Chelsea, who have two games in hand.

Everton ended their losing run as they beat Aston Villa 1-0 to secure their first win of 2022.

The Toffees had lost their previous four games in a row but Aurora Galli’s 80th-minute goal secured a much-needed three points.

The win moves Everton 10 points clear of the relegation zone and two points behind ninth-placed Villa.

Arsenal have the chance to move further clear at the top as they host Birmingham on Sunday while Chelsea do not play until March 10 against West Ham.

Third-placed Tottenham travel to Reading on Sunday.

