Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-0 in the north London derby to keep the title race alive heading into the final day.

Victory for Arsenal over their fierce rivals puts them just a point behind league leaders Chelsea with just one game left of the season.

Arsenal travel to West Ham on May 8 while Chelsea host Manchester United at the same time.

Beth Mead got the Gunners off to a dream start in the fourth minute, driving into the Tottenham box and finishing from 15-yards out.

Arsenal extended their lead in the 71st minute with Caitlin Foord pouncing from close range to the delight of a boisterous home crowd.

And Foord wrapped the game up in the 82nd minute with a fine finish into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Birmingham City have been relegated from the Women's Super League after a crushing 6-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Birmingham needed to win if they were to avoid relegation, but two goals from Georgia Stanway (58' and 65') and strikes from Lauren Hemp (62') Alanna Kennedy (76'), Chloe Kenny (85') and Laura Coombs (87') saw City leapfrog Manchester United into the third and final Champions League spot.

Stanway broke the deadlock midway through the second half with a rocket from 25-yards which Emily Ramsay could not stop from hitting the back of the net.

Four minutes later Lauren Hemp got on the end of Chloe Kelly's lofted pass to score from close range.

And with Birmingham's defence toiling, Stanway grabbed her 13th goal of the season, her second and City's third with a close-range finish in the box after a goalmouth scramble.

Kennedy put the game beyond any doubt, scoring City's fourth through a header from a corner, before Kelly and substitute Coombs added a further two late on to seal Birmingham's relegation.

