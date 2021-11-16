Sam Kerr has signed a contract extension with Chelsea until 2024.

The striker, who joined midway through the 2019 season, has scored 39 goals in 47 appearances for the Blues.

“It’s really exciting. I’m really happy at the club,” said the Australia international.

“We’ve had good success, being at a club like Chelsea is an amazing opportunity. The time was just right, I feel really comfortable being here. I think the club gives me every opportunity to succeed as a player.

“I can’t see myself going anywhere else in the world or leaving Europe, having what I have at Chelsea. The time was right, honestly, I didn’t feel like I wanted to rush into anything, just like signing here the first time, it just happened naturally.”

Kerr’s goals helped fire Chelsea to the Women’s Super League title and the Champions League final last season.

She also won the Golden Boot in the WSL and is top of the charts this season with six goals and two assists in seven games.

“The team speaks for itself, every day at training playing with world-class players; getting challenged every day and winning trophies at the same time.

“I hadn’t won much when I came here and after last season, I think it’s just a no-brainer for me to stay.

General manager Paul Green added: “We are absolutely delighted that Sam has extended her deal with the club. Sam is quite simply one of the world’s best strikers and goalscorers. We look to continue to build on our recent successes, and Sam will play a big role in achieving those targets in the future.”

By winning the WSL Golden Boot last season Kerr became the first player to win the award in three different leagues.

“I don’t go out there to win golden boots, I just go out there to give everything I can to the team and help the team to succeed and win trophies,” she added.

“I'm not going to lie, it’s nice when I do win them but that’s not my main goal at the start of the year. It’s a nice reward, but if I won golden boot after golden boot and no trophies, it wouldn’t be that rewarding to me. So that’s why last season winning the golden boot and winning the league was really rewarding because finally it meant something.”

