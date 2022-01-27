Arsenal staged a second-half fightback to beat Brighton 2-1 and restore their four-point lead at the top of the Women's Super League table.
Chelsea’s win over West Ham on Wednesday cut the gap to one point, but the Gunners responded at Meadow Park.
Ad
It was not plain sailing for Jonas Eidevall’s side, as Emma Koivisto headed home Inessa Kaagman’s deft free-kick on 15 minutes to give the visitors the lead.
Barclays FA WSL
England and Cuthbert fire Chelsea to win over West Ham
- Miedema reveals PSG and Barcelona talks but could remain at Arsenal
- Arsenal close in on signing of USA goalkeeper Turner
Koivisto‘s goal came minutes after she had performed heroics to clear a goal-bound effort off the line.
Arsenal trailed at the break, but they have star quality and Vivianne Miedema drew them level on 55 minutes when turning home Beth Mead’s free-kick at the far post.
Mead went from provider to scorer five minutes later, once again showing her dead-ball prowess by curling a free-kick round the wall and into the corner of the net from 20 yards.
The win keeps Arsenal four points ahead of champions Chelsea who have a game in hand, while Brighton remain in eighth.
Barclays FA WSL
Women's Super League round-up: Man Utd ease to win over Spurs
Barclays FA WSL
West Ham salvage draw with Tottenham in injury time
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad