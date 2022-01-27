Arsenal staged a second-half fightback to beat Brighton 2-1 and restore their four-point lead at the top of the Women's Super League table.

It was not plain sailing for Jonas Eidevall’s side, as Emma Koivisto headed home Inessa Kaagman’s deft free-kick on 15 minutes to give the visitors the lead.

Koivisto‘s goal came minutes after she had performed heroics to clear a goal-bound effort off the line.

Arsenal trailed at the break, but they have star quality and Vivianne Miedema drew them level on 55 minutes when turning home Beth Mead’s free-kick at the far post.

Mead went from provider to scorer five minutes later, once again showing her dead-ball prowess by curling a free-kick round the wall and into the corner of the net from 20 yards.

The win keeps Arsenal four points ahead of champions Chelsea who have a game in hand, while Brighton remain in eighth.

