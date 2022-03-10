Chelsea Women responded to a trying day for the club with a 4-1 win at West Ham to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Women’s Super League.

As men’s team coach Thomas Tuchel said, all the playing staff can focus on is on-pitch performances - and Hayes’ side delivered.

Pernille Harder set Chelsea on their way to three points with the opener on 21 minutes, cutting inside on her left foot and curling the ball into the corner.

The second came from Niamh Charles who smashed home from 20 yards on 24 minutes.

Harder netted her second of the game just past the half-hour mark, ghosting into the box to head home Ji So-Yun‘s deft cross.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir gave West Ham hope with an excellent volleyed finish shortly into the second half, but Sam Kerr snuffed out any thoughts of a comeback with a close-range finish after a bit of pinball in the Hammers box.

The win moves Chelsea within five points of Arsenal with two games in hand. West Ham remain eighth in the table.

