Manchester City kept their outside push for the FA Women’s Super League title alive with a 2-0 win at West Ham.

In reality, City are battling to secure a Champions League qualification spot - but Gareth Taylor’s side can only keep winning and they did that for the eighth game in a row in all competitions in Dagenham on Saturday.

Ad

West Ham were not without chances, but City were more clinical in front of goal - with Georgia Stanway and Bunny Shaw securing the three points.

Barclays FA WSL Guro Reiten dazzles as Chelsea hit Leicester for nine to move top of WSL 27/03/2022 AT 15:59

Shaw should have scored inside six minutes after being played through by Lucy Bronze - but Mackenzie Arnold got down well to make a smothering save.

The opener came on eight minutes after West Ham gifted possession to City on the edge of their own box.

The ball was recycled to Stanway who slotted a finish into the far corner.

Adriana Leon was a threat for West Ham and she rose high to meet a cross from the left and was unfortunate to see her header drift inches over the bar.

A slick West Ham move saw Tameka Yallop just unable to find Lucy Parker at the far post as the home side continued to threaten.

City were dominant in the second half and after Arnold had parried away a stinging drive from Caroline Weir, Shaw was left unmarked to head home from the subsequent corner to seal the three points.

The win moves City level on points with Manchester United in third place, while they are six adrift of leaders Chelsea.

West Ham remain in seventh.

Barclays FA WSL United keep up push for top-three finish with comeback win over Everton 27/03/2022 AT 14:20