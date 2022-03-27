Chelsea climbed to the top of the FA Women’s Super League table with a 9-0 rout of Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

With Arsenal not in action due to their game with Tottenham called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak, Emma Hayes’ Chelsea used their game in hand to hammer the Foxes and take a one-point lead at the top of the table with five matches remaining in the season.

Chelsea led inside three minutes, with Guro Reiten executing a precise free-kick to perfection - curling the ball into the top corner with her left foot.

A glorious long ball from Millie Bright on five minutes caught the Leicester defence napping and Sam Kerr raced through and scored at the second attempt after her first shot had been parried by Demi Lambourne.

Kerr went from scorer to provider on seven minutes, as she laid a neat pass into Bethany England who smashed the ball home from just inside the box.

Chelsea made it four on 12 minutes, as Aniek Nouwen flicked a shot from England into the net from close range.

Reiten has a wand of a left foot and her clever, chipped cross picked out England at the far post and she showed great desire to nod home the fifth on 28 minutes.

Norway international Reiten started the ball rolling and had the final say of the first half, netting the sixth against a stunned Leicester.

Things did not get better after the break for Leicester, as Kerr netted a superb header in the 47th minute.

To their credit, Leicester kept battling but Lauren James netted the eighth - and her first for the club - two minutes from time and Jessie Fleming grabbed the ninth.

The big win boosts the Blues' goal difference and it could be vital come the end of the season.

