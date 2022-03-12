Manchester United women claimed a 3-1 win at Reading to keep their outside Women's Super League title hopes alive.

Mark Skinner’s side trail leaders Arsenal by six points, but the win also reinforced their push for Champions League qualification as they sit in third on 31 points.

United took the lead on five minutes, with Leah Galton rising to head home Hannah Blundell’s dinked cross.

Reading came into the game with outside hopes of pushing towards the top three and Deanne Rose drew them level on 16 minutes with a cool finish.

But just as Reading were thinking of causing a shock, United took control.

Galton doubled the lead on 25 minutes when timing her run to perfection to remain onside before striding forward, rounding goalkeeper Grace Moloney and slotting home.

Alessia Russo went from provider for Galton’s second to scorer on 43 minutes, as her well-struck shot took a deflection to beat Moloney.

Everton entertain Leicester later on Saturday, while leaders Arsenal and champions Chelsea are in action on Sunday against Brighton and Aston Villa respectively.

