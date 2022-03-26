Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 18
Meadow Park / 26.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur-1/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
17124140
2
ChelseaCHL
16122238
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
1795332
4
Manchester CityMCI
17102532
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1684428
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

Yesterday at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

