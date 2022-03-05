Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 16
05.03.2022
Aston Villa
Rescheduled
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
Aston Villa - Brighton & Hove Albion Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aston Villa
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
15104134
2
ChelseaCHL
1392229
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1483327
4
Manchester UnitedMAN
1474325
5
Manchester CityMCI
1472523
8
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
1561819
9
AST
1551916
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

Yesterday at 21:38

Barclays FA WSL

Chelsea frustrated in dramatic draw with league leaders Arsenal

11/02/2022 at 22:38

