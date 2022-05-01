Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 21
01.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/birmingham-city-1/teamcenter.shtml
Birmingham City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Advertisement
Ad

Birmingham City - Chelsea

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Birmingham City logo
Birmingham City
Chelsea logo
Chelsea
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Birmingham City

Chelsea

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
20162250
2
ArsenalARS
19144146
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
20116339
4
Manchester CityMCI
19122538
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1984728
12
Birmingham CityBCI
1922158
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

Related matches

Manchester United
-
-
West Ham United
01/05
Leicester City
-
-
Reading
01/05
Manchester City
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
01/05
Arsenal
-
-
Aston Villa
01/05

Follow the Barclays FA WSL live Football match between Birmingham City and Chelsea with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:45 on 1 May 2022.

Catch the latest Birmingham City and Chelsea news and find up to date Barclays FA WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.