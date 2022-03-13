Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 17
13.03.2022
Birmingham City
Rescheduled
-
-
West Ham United
Birmingham City - West Ham United Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Birmingham City logo
Birmingham City
West Ham United logo
West Ham United
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Birmingham City

West Ham United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
16114137
2
ChelseaCHL
14102232
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
1694331
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1584328
5
Manchester CityMCI
1472523
8
West Ham UnitedWHU
1555520
12
Birmingham CityBCI
1611144
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

Barclays FA WSL

Chelsea frustrated in dramatic draw with league leaders Arsenal

11/02/2022 at 22:38

Follow the Barclays FA WSL live Football match between Birmingham City and West Ham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 13 March 2022.

Catch the latest Birmingham City and West Ham United news and find up to date Barclays FA WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

