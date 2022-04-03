Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 19
03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading-1/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Advertisement
Ad

Chelsea - Reading

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea
Reading logo
Reading
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Reading

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
17132241
2
ArsenalARS
17124140
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
18105335
4
Manchester CityMCI
18112535
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1684428
8
ReadingREA
1873824
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

Related matches

Manchester United
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
03/04
Leicester City
-
-
Arsenal
03/04
Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Aston Villa
03/04
West Ham United
0
2
Manchester City

Follow the Barclays FA WSL live Football match between Chelsea and Reading with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:45 on 3 April 2022.

Catch the latest Chelsea and Reading news and find up to date Barclays FA WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.