Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 17
12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton-2/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Rescheduled
-
-
Leicester City
Advertisement
Ad

Everton - Leicester City Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Everton logo
Everton
Leicester City
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Everton

Leicester City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
16114137
2
ChelseaCHL
14102232
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
1584328
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1584328
5
Manchester CityMCI
1472523
10
EvertonEVE
1442814
11
LEI
16401212
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

Barclays FA WSL

Chelsea frustrated in dramatic draw with league leaders Arsenal

11/02/2022 at 22:38

Related matches

Reading
-
-
Manchester United
12/03
Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Manchester City
13/03
Chelsea
-
-
Aston Villa
13/03
Birmingham City
-
-
West Ham United
13/03

Follow the Barclays FA WSL live Football match between Everton and Leicester City with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 12 March 2022.

Catch the latest Everton and Leicester City news and find up to date Barclays FA WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.