Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 21
01.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton-2/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur-1/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Everton - Tottenham Hotspur

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Everton logo
Everton
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Everton

Tottenham Hotspur

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
20162250
2
ArsenalARS
19144146
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
20116339
4
Manchester CityMCI
19122538
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1984728
10
EvertonEVE
20531218
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

