Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 19
03.04.2022
Leicester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Leicester City - Arsenal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leicester City
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Leicester City

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
17132241
2
ArsenalARS
17124140
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
18105335
4
Manchester CityMCI
17102532
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1684428
11
LEI
18401412
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

