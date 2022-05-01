Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 21
Academy Stadium / 01.05.2022
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City - Brighton & Hove Albion

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
20162250
2
ArsenalARS
19144146
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
20116339
4
Manchester CityMCI
19122538
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1984728
7
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
20811125
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

