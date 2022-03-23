Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 16
Academy Stadium / 23.03.2022
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
Everton
Manchester City - Everton

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City
Everton logo
Everton
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Everton

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
17124140
2
ChelseaCHL
16122238
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
1795332
4
Manchester CityMCI
1692529
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1684428
9
EvertonEVE
1652917
