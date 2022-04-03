Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 19
Leigh Sports Village / 03.04.2022
Manchester United
Not started
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United - Brighton & Hove Albion

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United logo
Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
17132241
2
ArsenalARS
17124140
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
18105335
4
Manchester CityMCI
17102532
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1684428
6
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
1881925
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

