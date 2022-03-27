Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 18
Leigh Sports Village / 27.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton-2/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Manchester United - Everton

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United logo
Manchester United
Everton logo
Everton
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

Everton

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
17124140
2
ChelseaCHL
16122238
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
1795332
4
Manchester CityMCI
17102532
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1684428
9
EvertonEVE
17521017
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

