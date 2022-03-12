Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 17
12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading-1/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Reading - Manchester United Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Reading logo
Reading
Manchester United logo
Manchester United
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Reading

Manchester United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
16114137
2
ChelseaCHL
14102232
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
1584328
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1584328
5
Manchester CityMCI
1472523
6
ReadingREA
1572623
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

Barclays FA WSL

Chelsea frustrated in dramatic draw with league leaders Arsenal

11/02/2022 at 22:38

Follow the Barclays FA WSL live Football match between Reading and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 12 March 2022.

Catch the latest Reading and Manchester United news and find up to date Barclays FA WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.