Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 16
06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading-1/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur-1/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Reading - Tottenham Hotspur Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Reading logo
Reading
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Reading

Tottenham Hotspur

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
15104134
2
ChelseaCHL
1392229
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1483327
4
Manchester UnitedMAN
1474325
5
Manchester CityMCI
1472523
6
ReadingREA
1471622
