Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 20
24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading-1/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Reading - West Ham United

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Reading logo
Reading
West Ham United logo
West Ham United
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Reading

West Ham United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
18142244
2
ArsenalARS
18134143
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
19115338
4
Manchester CityMCI
18112535
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1784528
7
West Ham UnitedWHU
1966724
8
ReadingREA
1973924
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

Follow the Barclays FA WSL live Football match between Reading and West Ham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 24 April 2022.

Catch the latest Reading and West Ham United news and find up to date Barclays FA WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

