Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 19
03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur-1/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur - Aston Villa

'We all wish and hope' - Nuno Espirito Santo hopeful European hat-trick can spark Harry Kane's season into life

“Criticism is something we have to be ready for. I understand the criticism but I don't focus on this. My focus is helping the team finding solutions to help the players. This is what my focus is. During my career I had a lot of criticism and lots of good words and praise but nothing had changed. I keep being the same person."

By
Eurosport
Published 01/10/2021 at 18:38 GMT
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
17132241
2
ArsenalARS
17124140
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
18105335
4
Manchester CityMCI
18112535
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1684428
10
AST
18521117
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

