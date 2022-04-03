Tottenham Hotspur

'We all wish and hope' - Nuno Espirito Santo hopeful European hat-trick can spark Harry Kane's season into life

“Criticism is something we have to be ready for. I understand the criticism but I don't focus on this. My focus is helping the team finding solutions to help the players. This is what my focus is. During my career I had a lot of criticism and lots of good words and praise but nothing had changed. I keep being the same person."