Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 22
08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur-1/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
Leicester City
Advertisement
Ad

Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
21172253
2
ArsenalARS
21164152
3
Manchester CityMCI
21142544
4
Manchester UnitedMAN
21126342
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
2185829
11
LEI
21411613
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

Related matches

Brighton & Hove Albion
-
-
Everton
12:00
Reading
-
-
Manchester City
12:00
West Ham United
-
-
Arsenal
12:00
Chelsea
-
-
Manchester United
12:00

Follow the Barclays FA WSL live Football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 8 May 2022.

Catch the latest Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City news and find up to date Barclays FA WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.