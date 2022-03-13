Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 17
13.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur-1/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city-1/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester City Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City logo
Manchester City
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
16114137
2
ChelseaCHL
14102232
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
1694331
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1584328
5
Manchester CityMCI
1472523
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

Barclays FA WSL

Chelsea frustrated in dramatic draw with league leaders Arsenal

11/02/2022 at 22:38

