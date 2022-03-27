Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 18
27.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
West Ham United - Brighton & Hove Albion

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
17124140
2
ChelseaCHL
16122238
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
1795332
4
Manchester CityMCI
17102532
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1684428
6
West Ham UnitedWHU
1766524
8
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
1771922
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

