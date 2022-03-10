Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 16
10.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
West Ham United - Chelsea Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United
Chelsea logo
Chelsea
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Chelsea

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
16114137
2
ChelseaCHL
1392229
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
1584328
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1584328
5
Manchester CityMCI
1472523
8
West Ham UnitedWHU
1455420
Follow the Barclays FA WSL live Football match between West Ham United and Chelsea with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 10 March 2022.

Catch the latest West Ham United and Chelsea news and find up to date Barclays FA WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

