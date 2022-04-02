Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 19
02.04.2022
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
Manchester City
West Ham United - Manchester City

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United
Manchester City logo
Manchester City
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Manchester City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
17132241
2
ArsenalARS
17124140
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
18105335
4
Manchester CityMCI
17102532
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1684428
7
West Ham UnitedWHU
1866624
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

