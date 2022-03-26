The FA Women’s Super League clash between Manchester City and Birmingham on Sunday has been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Birmingham camp.

Covid cases are rising again in the UK, and the WSL clash between Tottenham and Arsenal on Saturday was called off due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

The game between City and Birmingham at the Academy Stadium has been postponed for the same reason.

A statement from City read : “Manchester City can confirm that our Barclays FA Women’s Super League home match against Birmingham City on Sunday 27th March has been postponed.

“The decision to postpone was taken by The FA on Saturday following an application to the league from Birmingham City due to a number of Covid-19 cases in their squad.

“A revised date for the fixture will be announced in due course, with all tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled game.”

Gareth Taylor’s City are fourth in the WSL, eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal - while Birmingham are bottom of the table with four points from 17 games.

