Arsenal have confirmed the signing of United States international Tobin Heath.

Heath is one of the most decorated players in the game, with two World Cups and a pair of Olympic gold medals, among other accolades, to her name for the USWNT.

The 33-year-old, who numbers Paris Saint-Germain and Portland Timbers among her former clubs, has made the move to north London following a spell with Manchester United.

“Tobin’s record speaks for itself,” Arsenal women’s head coach Jonas Eidevall said . “She’s an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad.

“This is an exciting time for the club, and I’m delighted we could secure Tobin’s signing as we prepare to kick off the new season at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.”

The club have been active players in the summer transfer window. The 33-year-old Heath joins the likes of Mana Iwabuchi and Nikita Parris at the club, and there will be high hopes of mounting a title push in the 2021/22 campaign.

Heath will wear the number 77 shirt.

Arsenal kick off their FA Women’s Super League season at home to defending champions Chelsea on Sunday.

That game is followed by a trip to Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Thursday.

Arsenal are hot favourites to advance to the group stage of the European competition after winning 3-0 in the first leg of their qualifier.

Parris was on target in the win over the Czech side, as were Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema at Meadow Park at the end of August.

