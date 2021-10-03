Tottenham joined north London rivals Arsenal at the top of the Women’s Super League courtesy of a 2-0 win at Leicester.

Arsenal extended their perfect start to the campaign the previous day, and Spurs joined them on four wins from as many games courtesy of goals from Rachel Williams and Angela Addison.

Leicester held their own for most of the first half, but Williams pounced on defensive hesitancy from the Foxes at a corner to fire Spurs ahead on 38 minutes.

Spurs sealed the win on 88 minutes, as Addison capped a flowing passing move to secure the three points.

A header from Dagny Brynjarsdottir and injury-time goal from Yui Hasegawa earned West Ham a 2-0 win at Manchester City.

The defeat leaves City in ninth place, with three defeats on their record from four games.

Everton ran out 3-0 winners at Reading, leaving the home side bottom of the table with zero points to their name.

Anna Anvegard showed great strength to win the ball in the box and rifle a shot into the top corner to open the scoring inside two minutes.

A curling finish from Claire Emslie doubled the advantage, with a deft free-kick from Danielle Turner securing the win.

Birmingham entertain Manchester United later on Sunday.

