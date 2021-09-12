Defending FA Women's Super League champions Chelsea bounced back from their loss to Arsenal last week by thumping Everton 4-0.

Star duo Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr were on target, the latter on two occasions, as Everton were comprehensively beaten.

Kirby’s opener was deserving of setting up a win, as she took possession on the edge of the area, tricked her way into space before deftly chipping the ball into the far corner.

Arsenal made it two wins from as many games, with Vivianne Miedema’s red-hot run of form continuing with two goals in the 4-0 win over Reading.

The Gunners are second in the table on goal difference, with Brighton top of the tree courtesy of a 5-0 win at Birmingham.

Victoria Williams gave Brighton an early lead, with Inessa Kaagman doubling the advantage from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time.

Goals by Danielle Carter, Emma Koivisto and Kayleigh Green secured the three points.

Manchester United maintained their perfect start with a 3-1 win at Leicester, with goals from Ella Toone, Maria Thorisdottir and Martha Thomas securing the three points.

